Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $135.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

