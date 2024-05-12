Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

