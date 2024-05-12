Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 218.67 and a beta of 0.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 380,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 202,489 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.8% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Further Reading

