Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Alimera Sciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALIM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

