Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,035,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,453,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.42. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $174.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

