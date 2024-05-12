Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,853,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,544,000 after buying an additional 156,265 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 69,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.4% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 151,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.