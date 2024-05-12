Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,140 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,853,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,544,000 after acquiring an additional 156,265 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 69,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 151,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $174.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.