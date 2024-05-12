Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PAG stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

