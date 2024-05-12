Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Insperity worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 57.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,763 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1,051.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Up 0.5 %

Insperity stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

