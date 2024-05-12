Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Match Group stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

