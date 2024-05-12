Amalgamated Bank Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 839.0% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after acquiring an additional 404,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ATI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,258,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after buying an additional 135,820 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE ATI opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

