Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,013 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,813 shares of company stock worth $2,506,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

