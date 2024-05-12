Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,245 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 527.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 442,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,664,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PBF opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.