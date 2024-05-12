Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,732 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,895 shares of company stock worth $11,879,548. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

