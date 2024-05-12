Amalgamated Bank Sells 410 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 724.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $268.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.98 and a 200 day moving average of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.35 and a 1 year high of $276.12.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $1,883,263.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

