Amalgamated Bank Sells 629 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Terex by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock worth $9,080,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEX

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.