Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 4,440.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,242 shares of company stock worth $2,813,997. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

