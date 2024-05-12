Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 677,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $102,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,623,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,293,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $182,570,000 after buying an additional 134,944 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.