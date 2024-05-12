Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 964,256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

