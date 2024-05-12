Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $102,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $1,039,420,566.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 964,256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,076,710,066.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock worth $3,440,575,337. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

