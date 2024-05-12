Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 132,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,842,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $7,783,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $192,863,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 123,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 59,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,575,337. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

