Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. Research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.