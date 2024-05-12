Analysts Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Target Price at $21.58

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $32,973,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at $47,035,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.