Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Angi worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Angi by 76.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 61.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Angi Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.97. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

