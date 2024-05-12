Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

