Aptose Biosciences (APS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($1.12) per share for the quarter.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.98) by C$0.02.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at C$1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$1.59 and a 1 year high of C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.