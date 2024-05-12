Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

APTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

