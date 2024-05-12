ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 30.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises about 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 27.59% of ARCA biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.47 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.89.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.