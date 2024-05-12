ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $174.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.