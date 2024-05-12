Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.13.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

