Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 4%

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 117,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 431,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Aston Bay Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

