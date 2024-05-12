ATI (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.97

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 66551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ATI Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ATI by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

