Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of C$25.91 million for the quarter.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AI stock opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 41.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.88. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.