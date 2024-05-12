Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Update

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aura FAT Projects Acquisition stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.
Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
