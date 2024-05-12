B. Riley Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $101.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VSE has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

