Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $113.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 71.42% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

