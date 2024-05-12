Bank of America Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $22.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,523.48 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $31,987.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

