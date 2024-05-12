Bank of America Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $125.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

