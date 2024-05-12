Bank of America Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $225.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

