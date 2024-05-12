Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,853,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156,265 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 69,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 151,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,454 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

