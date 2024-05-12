Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3,308.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,490,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.