Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after buying an additional 62,686 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $232.54 and a one year high of $308.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.51.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
