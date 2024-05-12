Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 982 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.60.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.