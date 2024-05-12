Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 188 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 79.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $597.95 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

