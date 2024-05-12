Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,502. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $225.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

