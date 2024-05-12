Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.88 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

