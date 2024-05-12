Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $150,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

