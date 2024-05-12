Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $145,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $190.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.69.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

