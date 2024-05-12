Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,652.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,502.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,450.55. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,655.01.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

