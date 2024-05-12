Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,871 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 11,059 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $203,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,260.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $203,706.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,260.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,783 shares of company stock worth $582,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $17.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

